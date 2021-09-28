Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho wants Tanguy Ndombele reunion at Roma

Jose Mourinho is interested in reuniting with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele at Roma, according to reports.

The capital club’s form has dropped off recently after a superb start to the season, and central midfield has been identified as an area that needs strengthened.

Calciomercato.com reports that Ndombele fits the profile of player that Mourinho is looking for, suggesting a possible reunion.

The pair worked together for the duration of Mou’s year-and-a-half long spell in charge of Spurs, but the Frenchman was publicly criticised by his manager early on.

In March 2020, Mourinho said: “He has to do much better and know I cannot keep giving him opportunities to play, because the team is much more important.”

Ndombele only appeared in two more Premier League games that season after that, despite arriving ahead of the campaign as the club’s £54m record signing.

The relationship improved as time went on, and the 24-year-old featured regularly last season, making 46 appearances in all competitions and improving his form, but Mourinho was sacked in April.

Ndombele was linked with an exit during the summer but Spurs couldn’t find a buyer, and he’s only featured twice in the league so far this term under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Daniel Levy drives a hard bargain and considering how much Spurs paid for the midfielder, and the fact that he has a deal until 2025 in north London, Roma are unlikely to get a cut-price deal.

Questions over the Giallorossi’s solidity have been raised after a damaging week that brought Mourinho’s side crashing back to earth following a six-match winning run.

Roma lost 3-2 away to Hellas Verona but followed that up with a 1-0 win over Udinese, only to again concede three goals in a 3-2 defeat to fierce rivals Lazio in the Rome Derby on Sunday.

