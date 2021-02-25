Tottenham transfer news: Manchester United will not sell Dean Henderson for less than £40m

Manchester United will demand £40m for back-up goalkeeper Dean Henderson, according to reports.

The one-time England international earned plenty of plaudits for his displays on loan at Sheffield United last term.

Henderson was one of the Premier League’s top-performing goalkeepers last season, but he has found game time hard to come by this time around.

Stuck behind David de Gea in the goalkeeping pecking order at Old Trafford, the 23-year-old has been restricted to just three appearances in the Premier League.

Henderson has featured 12 times in all competitions, but he could push for a transfer this summer unless he is promoted to No.1.

Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are said to be leading the race to sign the United academy graduate.

But according to the Manchester Evening News , the Red Devils will not consider selling Henderson for less than £40m.

The goalkeeper is under contract at Old Trafford until 2025, and United are under no financial pressure to sell.

As well as Spurs, Chelsea and West Ham have expressed an interest in signing Henderson.

But the latest reports suggest all three clubs will have to spend big if they want to acquire the Englishman.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brushed off suggestions that he would have to do more to keep Henderson happy.

“Any player's job is to keep the manager happy,” he said ahead of the second leg of United’s Europa League last-32 tie with Real Sociedad.

“It is not a bad headache to have. Dean has matured throughout the season. The Real Sociedad [first leg] performance for me was his most assured."

Henderson is in line to start between the sticks when the La Liga side visit Old Trafford on Thursday.

But De Gea is expected to return to the starting XI when United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

