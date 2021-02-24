Tottenham transfer news: Spurs and Dortmund battle to sign Manchester United's Dean Henderson

Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are the favourites to sign Dean Henderson if he leaves Manchester United at the end of the season, say reports.

Recent reports claimed that the goalkeeper has grown frustrated with his lack of opportunities at Old Trafford after spending most of the campaign deputising for David de Gea.

According to Sky Sports, the 23-year-old won’t accept another year warming the bench and suitors in England and Germany are ready to make him an offer.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho likes Henderson and with club captain Hugo Lloris about to enter the final year of his contract, the north London club are considering a move.

However, the England international signed a five-year £120,000 per week deal at the start of the season, which could be problematic for Tottenham.

Lloris has been linked with a reunion with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino at PSG and the club are yet to open extension talks with the Frenchman.

Henderson could also consider a move abroad, and Dortmund are considered one of the frontrunners to land his signature.

The Bundesliga giants are facing a difficult domestic campaign and currently lie sixth in the standings, but if they achieve Champions League qualification, they could tempt Henderson.

