Tottenham transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring Hugo Lloris to PSG

Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to PSG, according to reports.

The France international is out of contract in 2022 and has been linked with a summer move away from Spurs.

Lloris, who made a string of errors in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat by Manchester City, will turn 35 later this year.

Spurs could therefore be open to offers for their club captain this summer, and Pochettino remains an admirer of his former player.

According to Football Insider , PSG are weighing up a move for Lloris at the end of the campaign.

The report states that Pochettino is still in regular contact with the Frenchman, who has not played in Ligue 1 since swapping Lyon for Tottenham in 2012.

Lloris and Pochettino are said to have enjoyed a close relationship while the latter was in charge of Spurs.

The two men reportedly had lunch together every day and were close friends off the pitch.

Lloris does not have the same rapport with Jose Mourinho, who signed Joe Hart as Tottenham’s new No.2 last summer.

And with the long-serving goalkeeper having come in for criticism in recent months, his future is far from certain.

Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle believes the club must start planning for life after Lloris.

“I have not felt Lloris has been that safe for probably about four or five months if I am honest. I think he is on the back foot, his intent is not there to take crosses, for me he looks like he is doubting himself a little bit,” he told the Evening Standard .

“I really do believe that long-term Spurs need to replace him at some stage, and sooner than most people would imagine.

“But dropping him? I am not sure we have got the cover there at the moment. Joe Hart comes in for Europa League games but I am not sure is ready to play back-to-back games.”

