Tottenham's Eric Dier could be set for Jose Mourinho reunion with Roma move: report

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier is reportedly interesting former manager Jose Mourinho and could be in line for a move to Roma in January.

Dier has fallen out of favour at the north London club and has not played a single minute of football under Ange Postecoglou this season.

The England centre-back has been a substitute on three occasions, but is yet to make it onto the pitch and is thought to be considering his options.

And according to Tuttosport, Dier is Mourinho's top choice as the former Spurs manager seeks to strengthen his back line in January.

Roma are understood to be restricted by Financial Fair Play, but improving the defence is thought to be a priority for Mourinho after a slugglish start to the season for the capital club.

Dier joined Spurs from Sporting CP in 2014 and has made 361 appearances for the north London club since then, scoring 13 goals.

The 29-year-old has also been capped 49 times by England, with three goals for his national team.

He has been used as both a defensive midfielder and a centre-back at Tottenham, but has fallen out of favour as Postecoglou favour players with pace in his teams.

His contract expires at the end of the season, which means a move in January is unlikely to be expensive for Roma or any other potential suitors.

