Transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo available for just £25m - report

Cristiano Ronaldo is available for just £25m, reports state, as we approach the final week of the transfer window.

Clubs around Europe have until 11pm BST on August 31 to complete their summer business.

Ronaldo is under contract at Juventus until next summer but he could be on the move in the coming days.

The Portugal international began Sunday's 2-2 draw with Udinese on the bench, as Max Allegri began his second spell in charge of the Bianconeri.

Reports last week suggested Real Madrid wanted to re-sign Ronaldo, although those claims were subsequently refuted.

But the speculation refuses to go away as the Daily Mail writes that the Portuguese superstar could be obtainable for just £25m.

Ronaldo is comfortably Juventus' highest earner and the Italian giants have struggled to bring in as many players as they would have liked this summer due to the 36-year-old's substantial salary.

Ronaldo will not be in Turin beyond this season and several figures at the club would rather let him go now rather than retain him for the 2021/22 campaign.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has lived up to expectations on an individual basis since joining Juventus, but the Serie A side have not even got close to winning the Champions League during his time at the club.

A desire to conquer Europe was the reason Juve bought Ronaldo in 2018, but things have not really gone to plan since then.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the 36-year-old requested to be on the bench for Sunday's trip to Udinese because he "wants to find a solution" to his situation in the next few days.

Although £25m would appear to be a bargain for one of the greatest players of all time, but Ronaldo's wage demands would put him out of reach of most clubs.

The former Real Madrid man might find it difficult to secure a move away from Juventus this late in the window.

