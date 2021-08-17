Manchester United transfer news: Club alerted to Cristiano Ronaldo's wish to leave Juventus

Manchester United have been alerted to the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Juventus, according to reports.

The Portugal international is said to want to leave the Serie A side after three years in Turin.

Juventus are also looking to offload their highest-paid player, whose contract runs until 2022, according to La Repubblica.

El Chiringuito claims Carlo Ancelotti has told Real Madrid that he wants to re-sign Ronaldo.

The forward thrived during the Italian's first spell at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu between 2013 and 2015.

And another of Ronaldo's former clubs might also choose to look into the idea of acquiring Ronaldo for a second time.

The Daily Mirror writes that Juventus' willingness to sanction the 36-year-old's departure could interest United.

The Red Devils have already spent big this summer, signing Jadon Sancho for £73m and Raphael Varane for £40m.

Funds are therefore stretched at Old Trafford, but the Glazers - who remain unpopular owners of the club - could try and make the sums work.

It is unclear how much Juventus would be looking for to sell their star man, but the Italian club will have to settle for a significantly smaller sum than the £88m they paid three years ago.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent, currently has his sights set on Manchester City.

PSG has been spoken of as another potential destination for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, although they too could struggle to balance the books following the arrival of Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo may be willing to take a pay cut to re-join Manchester United, particularly if other offers are not forthcoming.

But although the Portuguese is a club legend and still one of the best players in the world, it is difficult to see United bringing him back to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be tempted by the idea of signing his former team-mate, but Ronaldo's superstar status could potentially disrupt the collective dynamic the United boss has created.

