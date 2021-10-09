Transfer news: Lionel Messi has no regrets over leaving Barcelona for PSG

Lionel Messi has opened up on his move to PSG and says he does not regret leaving Barcelona for the Parc des Princes.

The Argentina international joined the French giants in August after Barcelona announced he would not be signing a new deal at the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana are in financial disarray and La Liga's wage cap prevented them from registering Messi for the 2021/22 campaign.

That paved the way for the 34-year-old to join PSG, for whom he has scored one goal in five appearances.

Messi struck in the 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League, but he has otherwise had a relatively slow start to his PSG career.

But the forward insists he made the right choice in joining Mauricio Pochettino's side two months ago.

"Barca issued the statement saying that I was not going to continue and from that point on I started to wonder how I was going to bounce back," Messi told France Football.

"I had to find a new club to continue my career. I was lucky to be contacted by several clubs including PSG. I am grateful to the club because from the start they treated me very well.

"They showed they really wanted me and took care of me. I thank them because I am very happy today. I received other offers, but we came to an agreement with PSG quite quickly.

"I was obviously won over by the project, the players it has, the quality of the group - all these elements made it easier to find an agreement.

"Knowing that I had friends in the locker room allowed me to tell myself that things were going to be simple for me to adjust.

"And I was not wrong, because it was very easy to integrate myself, especially because there are many players who speak Spanish like me."

Messi is currently on international duty with Argentina and is expected to start against Uruguay on Sunday.

