Union Berlin fans maintain perspective as European ambitions dwindle

In Germany, perhaps more than in any other country in Europe, the title of Herbstmeister carries some clout. Literally translated as ‘Autumn champion’, it’s held by the team who tops the table at Christmas.

Union Berlin may never have been in the running for that position – not with Bayern about – but they could have been forgiven for feeling smug about their own league position back when the turkeys came out. Seventh place; just one point off fourth and the Champions League berth that carries.

And while the league position has only worsened slightly since then – Union are currently eighth – Die Eisernen are now six points off Hoffenheim in sixth. They’ve lost half of their eight games since January. That’s as many as they did in the opening 17 games of the season. What’s more, the loss of talismanic striker Max Kruse to Wolfsburg in January has sucked a lot of life out of their attacking play.

Following an insipid defeat at Kruse's new employers the previous weekend, Saturday’s visit from relegation-threatened Stuttgart offered Union a chance to get their season back on track. Fans were expecting no less than three points before kick-off at a gloriously sun-kissed Stadion an der Alten Foersterei.

“I think we’ll see a strong performance,” Union fan Lucca Berndt tells FFT, bottle of Sternburg in hand in the shadow of this truly spectacular ground. “We’ve struggled to score as often without Kruse pulling the strings but, to be honest, what’s the point in talking about a former player? He’s gone now so forget him and concentrate on the players we still have.”

Among those still, thankfully, plying their trade for the team in red and white is Taiwo Awoniyi, the Nigerian striker bought from Liverpool for a hefty €7m last summer. The 24-year-old scores his 11th goal of the season to give Union a first-half lead. The stubborn defence Urs Fischer painstakingly drills is usually so good at holding on to narrow leads but they let Sasa Kaladjic slip through the net in the 90th minute.

The draw means Union have now won just once in their past six league matches. Outside the Foeresteri after the final whistle, fans remain confident the season could still end on a high despite the flattering league position.

“That was a tough one to swallow, but we’re still in the DFB-Pokal – still hoping we can reach the final and have our greatest day out ever,” Union fan Thorsten Benker tells FFT on the woodland-stroll back to the S-Bahn station. “People forget that we were a second division side only two seasons ago.

“Yes, the Bundesliga form has dropped off a little bit since Christmas, but don’t let that blind you to how impressive our journey has been over the past few seasons. We stand by our team no matter what.”

It does feel as if Union’s attention has already turned to that season-defining game on April 20 – RB Leipzig away in the semi-final of the German Cup. Beat the current favourites, and an appearance in the German Cup final will guarantee this season is a success for Union no matter what happens in the final.

Afterall, who needs Max Kruse when you’ve got another day these fans will cherish forever?

