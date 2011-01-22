Valbuena sidelined with knee knack
PARIS - Olympique Marseille will be without France forward Mathieu Valbuena for several weeks after he picked up a knee injury during training, the French champions said on Saturday.
"Mathieu Valbuena sustained a pretty serious knee injury during training on Saturday morning," OM said on their website.
"He will take some tests on Sunday morning to get a precise diagnosis. He will out for several weeks."
Valbuena looks set to miss Marseille's Champions League last 16, first leg tie against Manchester United on February 23 at the Stade Velodrome.
