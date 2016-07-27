Verratti, Luiz missing for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain stars Marco Verratti and David Luiz will miss Wednesday's International Champions Cup clash against Real Madrid.

The duo were left out of the squad for the encounter in Columbus, with Verratti rested and Luiz battling a minor adductor injury.

Poland international Grzegorz Krychowiak is also absent from the squad.

PSG have already played two pre-season games under new coach Unai Emery, beating West Brom and Inter.