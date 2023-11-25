WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo visits his own CR7 museum and waxwork in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken time out from football and training to visit his new museum and waxwork in Riyadh.

The Portuguese forward, who already has his own museum in Madeira, moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr last January and has helped the competition to grow as a host of top footballers followed him out there in the summer.

Ronaldo visited the CR7 Signature Museum and posed with his wax statue, which can be seen wearing a full Al-Nassr kit.

"This is My Story. From Madeira to Saudi Arabia my CR7 Signature Museum now open in Riyadh," the former Manchester United and Real Madrid attacker wrote on Instagram.

According to Time Out Riyadh, "the interactive museum is inspired by the Al Nassr player’s life story and career" and features some of his most important trophies along with personal memorabilia and even interactive game and areas.

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) A photo posted by on

Al-Nassr are currently second in the Saudi Pro League, four points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo's side have won 11 of their 14 matches in the competition so far this term and the Portuguese is the leading scorer with 15 goals in 13 appearances.

Cyber Week Black Friday Football Deals 2023 LIVE

The 38-year-old is closing in on 1,000 professional games at club level and has scored an incredible 739 goals, plus a record 128 in 2015 appearances for Portugal.

He won his first trophy in Saudi Arabia earlier this year as Al-Nassr beat Al-Hilal to claim the Arab Club Champions Cup.

More Cristiano Ronaldo stories

Cristiano Ronaldo has edged out Lionel Messi to lead Forbes' football rich list for 2023.

According to reports, the Portuguese is planning to play on to the 2026 World Cup, when he will be 41 years old.

And the former Manchester United forward has hit back at his critics, saying he is far from done yet.