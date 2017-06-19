WATCH: Drogba scores twice for Phoenix Rising
Didier Drogba scored twice to help Phoenix Rising salvage a 2-2 draw against Swope Park Rangers in the USL.
Age is just a number. Ask Didier Drogba.
The 39-year-old former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker scored twice to help Phoenix Rising salvage a 2-2 draw against Swope Park Rangers in Kansas City on Sunday.
Having already made a successful impact in the United Soccer League (USL) following last week's goalscoring debut, Drogba was at it again to show he is still a force to be reckoned with in the country's second tier.
Drogba – also a co-owner of the club after leaving Montreal Impact last year – levelled for the first time in the 57th minute when he turned in Shaun Wright-Phillips' cross.
. equalizes for with his second Goal!June 18, 2017
The Premier League and Champions League winner then secured a share of the points with his penalty in the final minute of regulation – taking his tally to three goals in two matches.
He's not gonna miss from there....Drogba pulls it even once again for June 18, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.