WATCH: Euro 2024's most chaotic game so far? Croatia vs Albania descends into a basketball match, with commentators breathless

In one of the most chaotic and entertaining matches of Euro 2024 so far, Croatia and Albania went blow for blow until the referee finally called time on a frantic contest.

Croatia, who trailed at half-time and looked bereft of ideas in attack, thought they had completed an impressive turnaround after the break.

The equaliser was scored by Andrej Kramaric, who found himself free and unmarked in the box, before guiding a low shot through the legs of Elseid Hysaj and into the bottom left corner.

Andrej Kramarić to the rescue for Croatia! 🇭🇷The former Leicester City man finds the net #Euro2024 | #CROALB pic.twitter.com/12VMD8r483June 19, 2024

An unfortunate owl goal from Albania 😧Croatia find themselves in front just minutes after they got the equaliser!#Euro2024 | #CROALB pic.twitter.com/cFxutWYesoJune 19, 2024

And just two minutes later, Croatia were in front. A powerful run down the left from substitute Mario Pasalic led to a cut back and a hurried shot. Albania’s goal had led a charmed life for some time but their fortune ran out as a ricochet off Klaus Gjasula flew into the net, leaving goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha helpless.

Both goals were crucial for Croatia, who despite their second-half dominance had looked in real danger of falling to an ignominious defeat against one of the lowest ranked teams in the tournament.

But the drama did not end there. In added time, Gjasula made amends for his own goal, latching onto a cross and finishing coolly to send the Albanian fans into raptures.

REDEMPTION! 🇦🇱Klaus Gjasula with the LATE equaliser for Albania after his own goal put them behind #Euro2024 | #CROALB pic.twitter.com/5OBkfWjbZxJune 19, 2024

Like in their opening game against Italy, Sylvinho’s side were unable to hold onto their narrow lead, despite some resilient defending for long periods. This time, though, they rallied themselves after conceding twice and earned a deserved draw in a finale that left the commentators breathless.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Croatia’s players were visibly dejected at full time. They will know that qualification is now likely to depend on beating Italy in their final group match.

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.