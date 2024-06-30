WATCH: Jude Bellingham overhead kick and Harry Kane header turn last-16 tie vs Slovakia around at Euro 2024

Jude Bellingham scored a wonderful late equaliser to save England from almost certain defeat to Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Sunday and Harry Kane put Gareth Southgate's side in front with a header early in extra time.

Behind from the first half to an Ivan Schranz goal, the Three Lions later saw a Phil Foden effort ruled out, while Declan Rice hit the post and Harry Kane headed wide.

But with four of the six minutes of added time already played in Gelsenkirchen, it was left to Bellingham to rescue England from a humiliating exit in the round of 16.

Alan Shearer Explains How England Could Have Won The Euros | FourFourTwo Meets...

After a long throw from the right was headed on, Bellingham found space to connect with an incredible overhead kick into the corner to level the scores and save Southgate's blushes following another abject 90 minutes from the Three Lions.

The Real Madrid midfielder produced many such moments for Los Blancos in a memorable debut season with the Spanish side and the 20-year-old kicked off England's Euro 2024 campaign with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Serbia in their opening match.

Now, he has saved England from the jaws of defeat as his timely intervention forced extra time in the last-16 clash.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

UNBELIEVABLE 🤩Jude Bellingham pulls out an overhead kick to save England in the dying moments 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#EURO2024 | #ENGSVK pic.twitter.com/px4qLzJQoqJune 30, 2024

And there was more to come soon after that as a Harry Kane header put England in front at the beginning of extra time.

A free-kick from the right was initially cleared but played back into the box and Kane was there to head home from close range to seal an unbelievable turnaround.

The England captain has faced criticism for his performances so far at Euro 2024, but this was his second goal in the tournament after also scoring in the 1-1 draw against Denmark in the Three Lions' second match.

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT? 😱Harry Kane puts England in the lead at the beginning of extra time 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#Euro2024 | #ENGSVK pic.twitter.com/knUPc2gabIJune 30, 2024

England advanced to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 after holding on for a 2-1 win and the Three Lions will face Switzerland next, with the Swiss victorious against Italy in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Defender Marc Guehi will be suspended for that match, having picked up a booking in the first half.

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.