WATCH: Jude Bellingham overhead kick and Harry Kane header turn last-16 tie vs Slovakia around at Euro 2024

By
published

England midfielder Jude Bellingham hit a spectacular equaliser deep into added time against Slovakia and Harry Kane headed home early in extra time

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane celebrate the midfielder's late equaliser for England against Slovakia at Euro 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham scored a wonderful late equaliser to save England from almost certain defeat to Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Sunday and Harry Kane put Gareth Southgate's side in front with a header early in extra time.

Behind from the first half to an Ivan Schranz goal, the Three Lions later saw a Phil Foden effort ruled out, while Declan Rice hit the post and Harry Kane headed wide.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.