'People get more nervous than me' Bukayo Saka reveals penalty mindset after England victory

By
published

Bukayo Saka has spoken of his thought process when taking penalties after England's shootout win over Switzerland at Euro 2024

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring England's third shootout penalty against Switzerland at Euro 2024.
Bukayo Saka scored in England's penalty shootout win over Switzerland at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka was England’s hero against Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals. The Arsenal winger scored the crucial equaliser to take the game to extra-time late in the second half, before netting a penalty in the shootout that sent the Three Lions through to the last four.

Saka would have been forgiven for feeling anxious in the moments leading up to his spotkick. In England’s last shootout, he saw his penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma at Wembley and ended the match in tears as Italy won Euro 2020.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.