WATCH: Romania score the goal of Euro 2024 - thanks to Real Madrid star's mistake

By
published

Romania have ignited Euro 2024, with a rocket following a Real Madrid superstar losing the ball

Nicolae Stanciu of Romania scores the opening goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Romania and Ukraine at Munich Football Arena on June 17, 2024 in Munich, Germany.
(Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Euro 2024 has started with a bang for Romania – thanks to a mistake from a Real Madrid player.

Andriy Lunin has been in sparkling form all season, following Thibaut Courtois's long-term injury. It's typical, then, that the goalkeeper would be the fall guy for his country on the biggest stage of all.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 