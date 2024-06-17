WATCH: Romania score the goal of Euro 2024 - thanks to Real Madrid star's mistake

Euro 2024 has started with a bang for Romania – thanks to a mistake from a Real Madrid player.

Andriy Lunin has been in sparkling form all season, following Thibaut Courtois's long-term injury. It's typical, then, that the goalkeeper would be the fall guy for his country on the biggest stage of all.

Ukraine keeper Lunin passed the ball to Nicolae Stanciu, who walloped it top bins.

It's come against the run of play, too. After perhaps the most passionate anthem of the tournament so far – courtesy of the Ukrainians – the game began at a good pace, with The Blue and Yellow having the majority of possession. Artem Dobvyk was let through on goal in the early stages, while Mykhaylo Mudryk went on a teasing run.

The game may yet turn…

