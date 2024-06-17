WATCH: Romania score the goal of Euro 2024 - thanks to Real Madrid star's mistake
Romania have ignited Euro 2024, with a rocket following a Real Madrid superstar losing the ball
Euro 2024 has started with a bang for Romania – thanks to a mistake from a Real Madrid player.
Andriy Lunin has been in sparkling form all season, following Thibaut Courtois's long-term injury. It's typical, then, that the goalkeeper would be the fall guy for his country on the biggest stage of all.
Ukraine keeper Lunin passed the ball to Nicolae Stanciu, who walloped it top bins.
تابع الحساب الاساسي : @iT7HD #EURo2024 pic.twitter.com/0iYhmXHz5pJune 17, 2024
It's come against the run of play, too. After perhaps the most passionate anthem of the tournament so far – courtesy of the Ukrainians – the game began at a good pace, with The Blue and Yellow having the majority of possession. Artem Dobvyk was let through on goal in the early stages, while Mykhaylo Mudryk went on a teasing run.
The game may yet turn…
More Euro 2024 stories
This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.
We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.