Weidenfeller doubtful for Bayern battle
BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller is doubtful for the Bundesliga leaders' game against third-placed Bayern Munich on Saturday after injuring his ligaments in training, the club said.
The 30-year-old had medical tests on Wednesday that showed he has stretched ligaments in his left knee, Dortmund added on their website.
"It will be decided on Friday if he can play against Bayern," said Dortmund, who are 10 points clear of Bayer Leverkusen with Bayern a further three points adrift.
