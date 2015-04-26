Weidenfeller ruled out of Dortmund-Bayern semi-final

Goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller will miss Borussia Dortmund's DFB-Pokal semi-final with Bayern Munich on Tuesday through injury, having been ruled out for their next three matches.

Dortmund revealed on their website on Sunday that Weidenfeller suffered "pelvic bruising and a torn ligament in training on Friday".

The injury opens the door for Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak, who replaced Weidenfeller as Dortmund's starting keeper in December after the latter experienced a run of poor form.

Langerak started four straight matches but lost his spot after joining Australia's Asian Cup-winning squad during the Bundesliga's winter break.

The 26-year-old made his Dortmund debut against Bayern in the 2010-11 season as Jurgen Klopp's men won 3-1, while Langerak has also played the Bavarians in two cup finals, winning the DFL Supercup earlier this season and coming off the bench to replace Weidenfeller in a 5-2 triumph in the 2012 DFB-Pokal decider.

Weidenfeller will also miss Dortmund's Bundesliga trip to Hoffenheim on May 2 and is in doubt for the following fixture against Hertha Berlin.