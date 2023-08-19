So when does the transfer window end?

Clubs around England now have just two weeks to complete any transfer business before the summer window slams shut at 11pm on Friday September 1. It's been a busy window thus far – and it shows no sign of slowing.

As ever, there is a cut-off date when all clubs must complete their ins and outs with the new season already underway.

When is transfer Deadline Day?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Transfer deadline day Deadline Competition Friday 1 September, 11pm Premier League Friday 1 September, 11pm Football League Friday 1 September, 11pm All Scottish football Thursday 14 September, 5pm Women's Super League Friday 1 September, 5pm Bundesliga Friday 1 September, 7pm Serie A Friday 1 September, 11pm La Liga Friday 1 September, 10pm Ligue 1 September 20 Saudi Pro League

VIDEO: Why Moises Caicedo And Enzo Fernandez Will Make Chelsea Title Challengers This Season

Transfer deadline day has provided plenty of drama over the years, from Robinho to Manchester City and Andy Carroll to Liverpool, but in recent years clubs have got better at completing their business early, though the current window has seen plenty of twists and turns at the top end of the Premier League, with more likely still to come.

With the addition of the Saudi Arabian league’s big spending and a later window closing date than most of Europe, some big clubs will still be nervous about potentially losing big players after their own window shuts, with the league already having attracted the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and more recently PSG star Neymar.

