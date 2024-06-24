Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Albania vs Spain?

The final game of Group B for Albania and Spain will be officiated by an experienced Swede

Referee Glenn Nyberg gestures during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Romania and Ukraine at Munich Football Arena on June 17, 2024 in Munich, Germany.
Glenn Nyberg took charge of Romania and Ukraine at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain face Albania on Monday evening in a Euro 2024 clash that, on paper, looks likely to be a comfortable victory for the Iberians. Luis de la Fuente’s side have impressed in Group B so far, easing past Croatia 3-0 and looking assured in their 1-0 victory over Italy.

With their passage through to the last 16 secured, Spain might look to rest players for the final match. That could give Albania some hope.

The Balkan nation have earned plenty of admirers at Euro 2024, running Italy close in their first game before a battling 2-2 draw with Croatia. They need a win, and getting one against a confident Spain outfit seems unlikely, but don’t rule out this determined Albania side.

