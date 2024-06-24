Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Albania vs Spain?

Spain face Albania on Monday evening in a Euro 2024 clash that, on paper, looks likely to be a comfortable victory for the Iberians. Luis de la Fuente’s side have impressed in Group B so far, easing past Croatia 3-0 and looking assured in their 1-0 victory over Italy.



With their passage through to the last 16 secured, Spain might look to rest players for the final match. That could give Albania some hope.



The Balkan nation have earned plenty of admirers at Euro 2024, running Italy close in their first game before a battling 2-2 draw with Croatia. They need a win, and getting one against a confident Spain outfit seems unlikely, but don’t rule out this determined Albania side.

VIDEO Can France Cope Without Kylian Mbappe?

Here’s who will be overseeing the game in Dusseldorf, which kicks off at 9pm local time (8pm UK time).

Who is the referee for Albania vs Spain at Euro 2024?

Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg will take charge of his second game at the tournament, having officiated Romania’s 3-0 win over Ukraine. Nyberg is an experienced referee, having been at the helm for several Champions League and Europa League matches over the last year.



He officiated Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in April, as well as Borussia Dortmund’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City’s 3-2 win over RB Leipzig. His assistants will be Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderqvist.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Albania vs Spain at Euro 2024?

Ukrainian Mykola Balakin will be the fourth official. The 35-year-old has previously refereed in the Champions League.

Christian Dingert will be the VAR and he will be joined by Englishman David Coote. Premier League fans will be keeping a close eye on any decisions he has to make.

Marco Fritz of Germany will also accompany compatriot Dingert, both experienced Bundesliga officials.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

Here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.