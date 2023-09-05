Why are England playing their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine in Poland?
England will play their fifth game of Euro 2024 qualifying against Ukraine in Poland
England face Ukraine in their fifth Euro 2024 qualifying match on Saturday 9 September, and a win would see them move nine points clear of their European rivals, albeit with Italy still having two games in hand.
Gareth Southgate has already named his England squad due to take on Ukraine in the game, and his side will be confident of getting another three points under their belt having already beaten Ukraine 2-0 in March, with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka grabbing the goals at Wembley.
However, the match won't be hosted in Ukraine, despite them being the home side. Instead, the Polish city of Wroclaw will host this Euro 2024 qualifying match. But why?
VIDEO: Bukayo Saka is England's most important player
Why are England playing against Ukraine in Poland?
Ukraine have been forced to host home fixtures away from their country following Russia's invasion in February 2022, with the visit of England the latest to be moved away from Ukraine itself.
While Ukrainian forces have regained ground and Russia have lost military control in certain areas, UEFA won't allow Ukraine to play home games in their country due to security concerns, forcing them to make alternative arrangements.
Matches involving Ukraine as the home side have been moved around eastern Europe over the past 18 months, with stadiums in Poland and Slovakia hosting international fixtures involving the nation. Austria has also been touted as a potential host of games, should the security risk remain.
Ukrainian sides in European competition will also play their home matches elsewhere. Shakhtar Donetsk, for example, will play their home matches of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage in Hamburg, Germany, at the Volksparkstadion.
England's game will be held at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, a stadium which holds 45,000 people and is the home of Śląsk Wrocław.
