Euro 2024: Why England need the Netherlands to win against Austria

England have already secured their passage through to the last 16 of Euro 2024, but there is still work to do to ensure a more favourable route to the tournament’s latter stages.

A win against Slovenia on Tuesday night would guarantee top spot in Group C for Gareth Southgate’s side, after a 1-0 victory over Serbia and 1-1 draw with Denmark in their previous fixtures. Though performances have been justifiably criticised, England look set to comfortably progress.

But they will have one eye on their potential opponents in the last 16 and beyond. In the final Group D fixtures, played just before England’s clash with Slovenia, the ideal result is a win for the Netherlands against Austria.

Why England need the Netherlands to win?

If Netherlands beat Austria and better France’s result against Poland, the Dutch will finish top of Group D. That would mean England could face the difficult prospect of a clash with Ronald Koeman’s side later down the line. Crucially, though, it would send France, as runners up, into the side of the draw which includes Spain, Germany and Portugal.

Assuming England get the job done in Group C and finish top, this turn of events could mean the Three Lions find themselves with a less daunting path to the final, which will be played in Berlin on July 14.

While progressing into what appears to be the easier side of the draw might be celebrated by England fans, there will be an acknowledgement that performances need to improve after an underwhelming start to Euro 2024.

