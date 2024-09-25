Why has the San Siro been stripped of hosting Champions League final?

The San Siro stadium will no longer host the 2027 Champions League final

UEFA have stripped the San Siro stadium has been stripped of its hosting duties for the 2027 Champions League final and will now be looking for a new host.

There could now be a bidding war for the right to take over from the iconic Italian stadium, which is home to both Milan and Inter.

European football's governing body confirmed the decision on Tuesday after it became clear that the stadium is not guaranteed to be up to the required standard in three years' time.

Why San Siro has lost 2027 Champions League final

The San Siro has hosted some huge Champions League clashes (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Europe's largest and most legendary grounds, San Siro - or Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, as it is formally known - has hosted four prior European Cup and Champions League on four prior occasions, most recently in 2016.

However, the 80,000-capacity stadium has been showing its age for years, leading its two tenants to look at moving away from the stadium, while others have put forth proposals to redevelop the existing ground.

Marseille's Stade Velodrome is one potential alternative venue for the 2027 Champions League final (Image credit: Alamy)

The uncertainty around the stadium's future have led UEFA to conclude that the city cannot guarantee that key infrastructural elements will be in place come 2027, and that the best thing is to look for an alternative venue that can offer more certainty.

A UEFA statement said: “[The] municipality of Milano could not guarantee that the San Siro stadium and its surroundings would not be affected by refurbishment works.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It was decided not to assign the final to Milan and to re-open the bidding process to appoint a suitable venue, with a decision expected in May/June 2025.”

Marseille has already thrown its hat into the ring for consideration, with deputy mayor Sebatian Jibrayel tweeting: "And why not Marseille, in the most beautiful stadium in France: The Velodrome. With the Mayor @BenoitPayan, we will support Marseille's bid to host the Champions League final in 2027."

VIDEO How Arsenal's 10 Men Nearly Pulled Off The Impossible Against Man City

The Champions League final was last moved in 2021 amid the covid pandemic, with UK travel restrictions preventing fans from travelling to Istanbul for the showdown between Manchester City and Chelsea. Porto's Estadio do Dragao was selected as the replacement venue on that occasion.

This season's Champions League will come to a close at Munich's Allianz Arena, with Budapest's Puskas Arena set to host in 2026.