Bournemouth welcome Luton Town to the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday night, in a pivotal Premier League clash for the visitors as they look to climb out of the relegation zone with a victory.

Unfortunately for fans in the UK, though, the game isn't being broadcast live in the UK.

With the game rescheduled from its original December 16 date, due to Hatters captain Tom Lockyer collapsing after a cardiac arrest and the game subsequently being abandoned, fans were hoping Bournemouth vs Luton would be covered live on one of the three broadcasters who own rights to show Premier League football in the UK.

Despite the incident occurring in the 59th minute of the game and the score 1-1, the Premier League board decided that the game between Bournemouth and Luton would be replayed in full.

Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why isn't Bournemouth vs Luton Town on TV in the UK?

Only games selected by broadcasters for the original game can be shown. Neither BT Sport nor Sky Sports selected to show the match, while Amazon also didn't have the rights to broadcast games that weekend.

Consequently, the game still falls under the 3pm blackout rules, despite it taking place on a different day and time at a later date. Fans in the UK, therefore, won't have the option to watch the game live.

Luton head to the south coast knowing that a win would draw them level on points with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League table, though they'd move out of the drop zone when looking at goal difference and then goals scored, if they win by a margin of one.

The original game was abandoned in the 59th minute (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bournemouth are currently 11 points above the Hatters in the table, though, sitting comfortably on 32 points. A win would all but confirm their safety for next term, while defeat could leave them looking nervously over their shoulders for the remaining eight games of the season.

Lockyer, meanwhile, is hopeful of a return to playing, though that's down to the medical staff and specialists allowing him to.

"That will be dictated by medical staff and specialists, but what I would say is that if there is a chance - obviously I won't do anything against specialist recommendations - then I would love to," Lockyer said.

"Obviously it's far too early to say at this time, there's a lot more tests that need to happen. But I wouldn't write it off at the minute, but my priorities are with the baby."

The game between Bournemouth and Luton kicks off at 7.30pm.

More stories

Liverpool on course to win the Premier League, Luton relegated, according to SuperComputer

'It's good': Luton manager Rob Edwards reacts to Everton having points deduction reduced