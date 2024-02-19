Roy Hodgson is not in the dugout for Crystal Palace's away game against Everton on Monday night in the Premier League.

While speculation continues to swirl around Hodgson's tenure at Selhurst Park, with Austrian boss Oliver Glasner tipped to take over from the Englishman before the end of the season, he still remains in charge of Crystal Palace.

But why isn't Hodgson in the dugout for the Everton vs Crystal Palace game at Goodison Park? FourFourTwo details the reasons below.

Why isn't Roy Hodgson in the dugout for Crystal Palace vs Everton?

Hodgson was taken ill on Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Thursday, Hodgson fell ill during a session at Crystal Palace's training ground, and was subsequently taken to hospital. His pre-match press conference for Monday's game was then cancelled, before the club released a statement offering an update on the 76-year-old.

"Following news that Roy Hodgson was taken ill during today’s training session," a Crystal Palace statement read, "we can confirm that he is now stable and is currently undergoing tests in hospital.

"Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Roy for a speedy recovery."

But while the Daily Mail reports that the club says Hodgson is "feeling better now", he still remains in hospital for further monitoring and therefore won't be patrolling the Goodison Park touchline.

Instead, his trusted assistant manager Ray Lewington will oversee Crystal Palace in their crucial encounter with Everton, as they look to stave off any risk of relegation with a result away from home.

Crystal Palace are currently 16th in the Premier League, having picked up just 24 points from 24 games. Everton, meanwhile, could move out of the relegation zone and into within two points of the Eagles with a win, putting Palace into an even more precarious position.

Lewington will take charge of Palace on Monday night (Image credit: Getty Images)

More stories

West Ham United presented with intriguing David Moyes alternative as talks go on, following a bad run of form for the Hammers.

Guglielmo Vicario tells FourFourTwo how signing for Spurs was "one of the best days of my life".

Xabi Alonso has responded to speculation about the Liverpool job, after contact has reportedly been made by the Reds.