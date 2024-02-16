Xabi Alonso has responded to Liverpool job after contact made: report

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Xabi Alonso to feel him out about taking over from Jurgen Klopp once the German steps down from his post this summer.

That's according to French outfit Foot Mercato, following up on speculation that connected the Bayer Leverkusen boss with a return to his former club almost from the very moment Klopp announced his decision last month.

Alonso was a hugely popular player throughout his time at Anfield as a player, with his classy midfield stylings under Rafa Benitez crucial to their 2005 Champions League triumph; their 2006 FA Cup victory; and their most convincing run at the Premier League title to that point in 2009, when they finished narrow runners-up to Manchester United.

Xabi Alonso was a hugely popular player on Merseyside (Image credit: Getty)

Alonso left the club that summer and rounded off his career with spells at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich before moving into coaching, taking his first steps into management with Real Sociedad B before moving to Leverkusen in 2022.

The former Spanish international has done a superlative job in the role and currently has the club on course for their first-ever Bundesliga title. Leverkusen sit five points clear at the top of the table after Saturday's 3-0 win over second-placed Bayern, with just 13 games left to play and their unbeaten record still intact.

Understandably, then, Alonso has been coy on the rumours linking him with Liverpool, simply saying that he is happy in his current job and focused on seeing out the task at hand.

That stance has been reiterated without direct quotes in Foot Mercato's reporting, with the implication being they have done digging of their own into the situation.

Jurgen Klopp is leaving at the end of the season (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Klopp is hoping to sign off on a high himself and likewise has Liverpool top of the table, though they are just two points ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal with Pep Guardiola's side holding a game in hand.

Liverpool will contest the League Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley next weekend before facing Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup fifth Round. They will also discover their Europa League round of 16 opponents next Friday.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool have made 'first offer' for Arsenal academy product – as surprise first Xabi Alonso signing: report

Sven-Goran Eriksson to take charge of Liverpool side in upcoming March match

Quiz! Can you name every PFA Young Player of the Year in the Premier League era?