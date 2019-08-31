Crystal Palace are prepared to sell Wilfried Zaha in the next transfer window - and Arsenal could renew their interest

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says he is willing to sell Wilfried Zaha in the January transfer window if the club's valuation of the player is met.

Zaha was the subject of interest from Arsenal and Everton in the summer, when both clubs had bids for the winger rejected.

Palace were thought to be holding out for £80m for the Ivory Coast international, who handed in a transfer request on the eve of the Premier League deadline.

And Parish insists he will not stand in Zaha's way as long as the Eagles receive a fair price for their prized asset.

"I’m sure it has a happy ending for everybody," Parish told the Daily Mail. "That’s what I want to generate and I’m sure we’ll make that happen. We’ve all been young, but the situation was not right for anybody this summer. You think at the time it is, but I wouldn’t put a cap on this kid’s talent.

"I’ve watched him every week for 10 years, he scored the first goal in the first game after we bought the club when he was 16. So there’s even a bit of me that wants to see what he can do at a top club, and I certainly wouldn’t want to be the person who stopped that.

"I feel he deserves to get there, I hope it happens and sometimes it mystifies me he’s not up there already. I don’t know what he’s got to do — run the length of the pitch and beat four players? If people stood in my shoes having to replace him, trying to find someone in world football to do what he does, they would know.

"We’re lucky to have him. But if that top club comes along and the money’s right, he’s an extraordinary talent and it’s going to be very difficult for us. I’m here to do a job and my relationship with Wilfried has always recognised that. I’ve never asked him for a favour, he’s never asked me for one. It’s a professional relationship.

"It was just at that moment we weren’t aligned, but I’ll try to find a solution from here. Aaron Wan-Bissaka went to Manchester United, so if top clubs come in for our players with the right money, then it’s a timing issue. We have to make a plan for the evolution of our squad. Wilfried won’t be here forever, and we must be ready for him to go, if he does go. The last day of the transfer window, however, is not going to be it."

Palace will be looking for their first home win of the season when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.

