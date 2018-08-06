Willian keen on Mourinho reunion

Chelsea winger Willian has hinted he would be open to signing for Manchester United by saying he wants to work with Jose Mourinho again.

Willian and Mourinho won a pair of Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge and the Brazil international has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Mourinho is keen to bolster United's attacking options ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, with Inter's Croatia star Ivan Perisic also reportedly a target.

Willian has suggested he would be happy to stay at Chelsea for the 2018-19 but the 29-year-old has left the door ajar for a reunion with Mourinho.

"Mourinho is the best manager I've ever worked with. We have a good relationship, we are friends," Willian told ESPN Brasil after Chelsea lost 2-0 to Manchester City in Sunday's Community Shield.

"Sometimes we talk, we text, we send messages to each other via WhatsApp. He is a great manager, I really enjoyed working with him. I hope I can work with him again someday."

Barcelona have reportedly had a series of offers for Willian rejected by Chelsea, but the attacker cleared up the speculation.

"I don't know if there was any official bid [from Manchester United], but some things have happened," he said.

"Also, everything comes out on the internet, too. But Mourinho talks to my agent all the time, he says 'bring him, bring him'. No, he has never called me, but he always sends me text messages.

"But I am very happy at Chelsea, I want to stay in the club. I also like living in London, it is an amazing city, and my family is well adapted. So yeah, I intend to stay at Chelsea."