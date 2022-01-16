Win takes Leicester off foot of WSL table
By PA Staff published
Leicester moved off the bottom of the WSL table after a 1-0 win against Brighton.
The win is the second of of the season for Lydia Bedford’s side, while the result sees Brighton suffer their fourth consecutive league loss this season.
What a result! 👏— LCFC Women (@LCFC_Women) January 16, 2022
The Foxes took the lead in the 54th minute when Jess Sigsworth got on the end of a long ball down the right and found Shannon O’Brien, who calmly finished inside the box to score her first WSL goal.
Ashleigh Plumptre and Sigsworth both had chances to get a second for Leicester, but O’Brien’s second-half strike was enough to seal the three points.
