WIN! We're giving away an AC Milan bomber jacket on Twitter today

AC Milan have a brand new clothing collection in association with Paper Planes - and it's absolutely incredible.

Today over on Twitter, we're giving away a bomber jacket from the collection!

WIN! FourFourTwo are giving away football prizes every day during the 12 Days of Christmas

The collection is sold out over on the AC Milan and Paper Planes sites - so you can't even buy this in store.

(Image credit: AC Milan)

Jay-Z’s entertainment agency Roc Nation owns the label Paper Planes. This jacket is part of a seven-part collection.

Simply follow @FourFourTwo and retweet the giveaway tweet. It's really that easy. The giveaway begins at 12pm GMT and will end at 11am GMT tomorrow morning (January 5). We will randomly select one winner and DM them when the competition ends.

Remember to check out AC Milan's online store and Paper Planes for more from each.

Best of luck!

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

AMAZON PRIME PREMIER LEAGUE GAMES How to watch 21 top-flight matches for FREE this December

RANKED! Every Premier League club's coolest sponsor

SOUTHAMPTON Ralph Hasenhuttl is proving a different kind of management is possible at Southampton