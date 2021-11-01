Wolves v Everton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Wolves v Everton live stream, Sky Sports, Monday 1 November, 8pm

Everton will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s remarkable 5-2 loss to Watford when they face Wolves on Monday night.

Rafael Benitez’s side took the lead twice at Goodison Park last time out, but they became the first team in Premier League history to lose by three goals despite being ahead after 75 minutes. The Everton manager will have been extremely concerned with the manner of his team’s collapse, which suggested psychological as well as organisational shortcomings.

Benitez made a decent start to his Everton tenure, but it will be impossible for the club’s fans to forget his Liverpool connections. A sustained run of poor form could see the supporters turn on the manager, so he will be keen to get back to winning ways at Molineux.

Wolves conceded a last-gasp equaliser to Leeds last time out, as Rodrigo Moreno’s penalty denied them a 1-0 win. Still, Bruno Lage’s side have been largely excellent in recent weeks. They have collected 10 points from the last 12 available and are beginning to look up the table at the European places.

Willy Boly and Fernando Marcal will need to be assessed ahead of kick-off, but Wolves will definitely be without Pedro Neto, Jonny Otto, Hugo Bueno and Yerson Mosquera. Adama Traore will hope to keep his place alongside Raul Jimenez and Hwang Hee-chan in attack, but Trincao and Daniel Podence are alternatives to the Spain international.

Everton are likely to welcome Richarlison back into their starting XI after his substitute appearance last time out. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still working his way back from a thigh problem, though, and will not feature until after the international break.

Fabian Delph has a shoulder problem, while midfield duo Andre Gomes and Abdoulaye Doucoure are also on the treatment table. Yerry Mina could be included in the matchday squad despite a recent hamstring strain.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Monday 1 November, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

Image ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

Image NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time. View Deal

Image Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month! View Deal

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com