Women’s FA Cup games among postponements as Storm Dennis hits sporting schedule

Storm Dennis hit Sunday’s sporting programme with football, rugby league and horse racing fixtures among those affected.

The fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup was disrupted as games between Arsenal and Lewes and Leicester and Reading were postponed.

“This decision has been taken due to crowd safety issues relating to the current weather conditions and Sunday’s forecast,” said a statement on the Arsenal website.

“The safety of all supporters at Meadow Park is of paramount importance, while we have also taken consideration of the impact of weather conditions on the journey Lewes supporters will be making.

“This match will now be played on Sunday, February 23 with kick-off at 1pm at Meadow Park.”

Leicester City Women tweeted: “Due to #StormDennis the decision has been made to cancel today’s fixture against @ReadingFCWomen.

“With current and prospective weather conditions, current flooding blocking access to the ground, our main concern is the safety of players, staff and supporters.”

Fifth-round ties between Crystal Palace and Brighton and Sunderland and Birmingham, however, did pass morning pitch inspections and were set to go ahead.

In rugby league, Halifax’s Betfred Championship with Dewsbury Rams was postponed.

“After an early inspection by a match commissioner today’s game with @DewsburyRams been postponed due to an unplayable pitch,” Halifax posted on the club’s Twitter account.

The only horse racing in Britain on Sunday is due to be at Kempton, after the meeting at Market Rasen was lost to the weather.

A precautionary inspection resulted in positive news for the all-weather fixture at Kempton, with wind reported to have “calmed sufficiently”, although a wet day was in store.

Exeter – rearranged after being hit by Storm Ciara a week ago – was called off on Saturday.