Xavi still struggling with injury

The diminutive playmaker withdrew from the Spain squad for their recent Euro 2012 qualifiers and after two weeks working to overcome pain in his Achilles tendons he set up both goals as Barca came back to beat Valencia 2-1.

"I'm well but they still bother me. I hope to get over it soon," Xavi told the club's television station BarcaTV on Sunday.

"I started well against (against Valencia) but as the minutes passed I could feel the strain on my tendons. It's a battle I have but thanks to the doctors and physios who look after me I'm sure I'll get over it soon."

Xavi was substituted after 77 minutes at the Nou Camp.

"He isn't ready to play every three days," coach Pep Guardiola said.

Barca host Champions League Group D leaders FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.