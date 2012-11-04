Zagreb fans banned from travelling to Paris

Interior minister Manuel Valls explained in the order that Dinamo fans were banned from travelling to the Ile de France region between November 6 at midnight and November 7 at noon.

The ministerial order revealed Croatian authorities had warned that some "150 to 200 violent Dinamo Zagreb fans, known as 'Blue Bad Boys'" were planning to travel to Paris.

It said Dinamo's travelling fans had a history of violence.

PSG won the corresponding away fixture 2-0 on October 24. The big-spending French side are second in the group with six points behind leaders Porto, who have nine, while Dinamo Zagreb are bottom without a point or even a goal in the campaign so far.