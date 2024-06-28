Euro 2024: Paul Scholes tells Gareth Southgate what must change to fix England's troubles

Paul Scholes has told England manager Gareth Southgate just how to fix the Three Lions' ongoing troubles at Euro 2024.

England finished top of Group C with just five points after victory over Serbia preceded poor displays against both Denmark and Slovakia. With Slovenia up next on Sunday, Scholes believes he knows the key to Southgate's problems.

Trent Alexander-Arnold started the first two games in midfield alongside Declan Rice but was replaced by Chelsea man Conor Gallagher for the third group game, as England continues to mull over their midfield conundrum.

"[Kobbie] Mainoo will make you play, [Phil] Foden and [Jude] Bellingham will win you games, think forward and take less touches please Dec [Rice], laters," Scholes wrote via Instagram on Friday.

In what has been a frustrating watch for England fans so far in Germany, most will be hoping the knockout stages present a perfect opportunity for Southgate and his team to almost reset and go again given their seemingly favourable draw.

"I think everyone has seen in this competition that there is not a favourable side of the draw," England defender Marc Guehi told reporters on Thursday. "Every team, every opponent, is really tough to come up against. I think we need to remain calm."

Slovakia's only win at the tournament so far came in their opening game against Belgium, which then followed a defeat against Ukraine and a draw with Romania. "The English have quality, but every opponent they have played were able to torment them," Slovakia midfielder Ondrej Duda recently told TV Markza.

Slovakia manager Francesco Calzona will be hoping his team can cause an upset this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

