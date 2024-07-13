Arsenal are finally addressing their biggest problem - and it's such a relief for fans

By
published

Arsenal have come on leaps and bounds in recent seasons - but one thing has been a blot on their progress

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on July 03, 2023 in St Albans, England.
(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

There's not a lot more I could have asked Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for at this stage in his reign. Other than trophies, of course.

The Basque boss is responsible for connecting a fanbase with their club once more. He's introduced homegrown academy talents to the squad. He's made the Gunners smarter in the transfer market, made exciting signings, even improved the style of play, as well as the results. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 