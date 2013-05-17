Steven Pienaar: Sharpen your skills
By Ben Welch
Improve your skills and emulate Everton’s finest with these tips from Steven Pienaar
To have the skills of a Premier League star you need to execute highly technical, complicated drills right? Wrong.
Everton’s master technician Steve Pienaar takes a handful of cones and a football in to the gym and gets on with it.
“I always go into the gym and put cones in a semi-circle around one corner of the room,” he told FFT.
“I stand in the middle and kick the ball against one wall, turn and kick the ball against the other wall, and so on. “This drill helps me to work on my close control and turning in small spaces.”
So there you have it – there’s no reason why you can’t develop your command of the ball.
Now all you have to do is dust off that gym membership.
For more football tips see:
Master technique: 1 v 1 feints
Master technique: 1 v 1 competition
Master technique: 1 v 1 change of direction
Master technique: combination plays
Master technique: First touch and finishing
Master technique: Pass and move combinations
Master technique: Ball mastery part one
Master technique: Ball mastery part two
Master technique: Running and passing at speed
Master technique: Speed with the ball
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.