Will Liverpool striker Alexander Isak start against Everton?

Alexander Isak was in the starting lineup as his new side clinched all three points in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid, thanks to a last-minute winner from captain Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool made a blistering start to the tie, with goals from Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah putting the Reds 2-0 up inside of 10 minutes.

Diego Simeone’s charges hit back twice in the second half to make it 2-2, but Van Dijk had the final say with a towering header in the dying minutes to secure a 3-2 victory at Anfield.

Will Alexander Isak start against Everton on Saturday?

Alexander Isak has been building his fitness in training since his transfer deadline day move from Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isak, who was at the centre of a prolonged transfer saga this summer, finally completed his move to Liverpool on deadline day and has been building his fitness in the weeks since.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was impressed with the forward's first outing in a red shirt, despite bringing him off for Hugo Ekitike in the 58th minute.

Arne Slot was impressed by Alexander Isak's level of fitness on his debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Slot’s post-match interview with TNT Sports, he said, “I was positively surprised by how fit Alexander was during the 60 minutes”.

“I wasn’t surprised about his quality as we all know that. It’s always nice to see if a player starts the way he started. Ekitike started the same way”.

The Liverpool chief also wouldn’t confirm or deny if Isak would start against Everton in the Merseyside derby this weekend, but stressed that he wouldn’t be ready for 90 minutes.

“It was a good start, only 60 minutes, and now we have to build him up from here. He’s not going to play 90 against Everton. One of the things you need if you want to compete for the Premier League and the cups is mentality and fitness and quality, and today we saw that", he said.

Liverpool host arch-rivals Everton at home in the early kick-off on Saturday, looking to maintain their 100% start to the Premier League campaign.