Brighton & Hove Albion emerge as shock next club for Manuel Neuer: report

Manuel Neuer could be set for an unexpected Premier League adventure

Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly lining up an offer for Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer.

It would be a flipping of the script for the Seagulls, who have a reputation for uncovering unknown gems and turning them into elite stars, including the likes of Moises Caicedo, who is the ninth-most expensive player of all time.

But this would see them recruit perhaps the world’s best-known currently active goalkeeper, at the opposite end of his career.

Brighton linked with shock move for Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer

The German is out of contract with Bayern Munich this summer (Image credit: Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The report comes from Spanish outlet Fichajes, who state that Brighton are a possible destination for the 40-year-old gloveman.

Neuer is out of contract at the end of this season, and while a renewal is not thought to be out of the question, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him depart given his age.

🚨💬 Manuel #Neuer on a possible contract extension:“I’m positively inclined towards it. But for now, I want to wait and see how the next few months go. I want to try to show good performances. Then, towards the end of March or April, a decision will be made. By then, I’ll know… pic.twitter.com/eh8X0Ib2M5January 5, 2026

The Seagulls have no immediately apparent issue to address between the sticks as things stand, but it comes shortly after journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that current first-choice Bart Verbruggen could leave the Amex Stadium this month.

Neuer would suit Brighton’s requirements, in essentially being the trailblazer for modern goalkeepers becoming more well-rounded, active members of the XI, rather than mere shot-stoppers.