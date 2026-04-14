Bayern Munich set sights on Sunderland star after breakout Premier League campaign: report

Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has caught the eye of Europe’s elite as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing an offer for Dutchman Brian Brobbey, according to The Independent.

The 24-year-old Dutch international who arrived at the Stadium of Light last summer has enjoyed a productive campaign in the North East, recently scoring the decisive goal in the Tyne-Wear derby win over arch-rivals Newcastle United.

A product of Ajax's famed 'De Toekomst' academy, Brobbey is a powerhouse striker known for his physical strength, hold-up play, and finishing. His influence has helped Sunderland remain in with a chance of qualifying for European football next season.

Brian Brobbey to Bayern Munich

Brian Brobbey of Sunderland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brobbey’s impact has been so profound that he has successfully usurped fan favourite Wilson Isidor in the Black Cats' starting XI.

While Isidor was instrumental in the club’s promotion charge last term, Brobbey’s performances have offered Regis Le Bris' side a different dimension in attack.