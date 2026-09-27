How to watch Norway vs Portugal: live stream Nations League game for free from anywhere

Watch Norway vs Portugal as Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo face off in the Nations League. FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide to free live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Both sides kicked off their Nations League campaigns with a win, but there is already plenty of pressure on this game, with top spot in the group at stake.

The main narrative surrounding this one, though, will be Erling Haaland vs Cristiano Ronaldo. Haaland netted twice in Norway’s win over Denmark, while Ronaldo missed a sitter and had a goal ruled out for offside on Thursday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Norway vs Portugal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Norway vs Portugal for free

You can watch Norway vs Portugal for free in Ireland on Virgin Media Three and Virgin Media Play, while in France you can stream it free on L'Equipe Live Foot.

Abroad? Unlock your free stream with NordVPN — more on that below.

Watch Norway vs Portugal FREE on Virgin Media Play Virgin Media Play provides free coverage of select Nations League fixtures in Republic of Ireland with English commentary available. You will need an account to access this stream.

Watch Norway vs Portugal from anywhere

Out of the country for Norway vs Portugal? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Norway vs Portugal on TV in the UK

Prime Video will show Norway vs Portugal in the UK on a pay-per-view basis.

It will set you back £2.49 for access with no Amazon account required.

Visiting the UK from Ireland? Use NordVPN and unblock your free Virgin Media Play coverage of Norway vs Portugal.

How to watch Norway vs Portugal in the US

Norway vs Portugal will be broadcast on Fubo in the US.

You'll need the Pro Plan to watch this Nations League fixture, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

How to watch Norway vs Portugal in Australia

Norway vs Portugal is available to watch in Australia if you're a beIN Sports subscriber.

Monthly subscriptions are currently priced at AU$16.99/month and you'll be looking for the beIN Sports 3 channel.

See also ► Erling Haaland adds four Guinness World Records to trophy collection

Norway vs Portugal: Preview

Norway have become the dark horses of world football in recent times. After a superb World Cup campaign in which they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by England, they now sit top of their Nations League table after Matchday 1.

An entertaining 3-2 victory over Denmark took them there, with Erling Haaland netting his 63rd and 64th goals in just his 56th appearance for his country. That goals-per-game record far exceeds what Cristiano Ronaldo has even managed, but the 41-year-old will be looking to set things straight today.

His performance against Wales on Thursday was once again underwhelming, and it feels like he is now becoming more of a hindrance to the team rather than helping them.

Gonçalo Ramos, in particular, will be feeling that way and will be desperate for a chance to lead the line for his country. Will he get his chance today?

FourFourTwo's prediction

Norway 4-2 Portugal

Portugal looked shaky against Wales and Erling Haaland and Co. will fancy running riot against their backline.