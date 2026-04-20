'Gabriel should be thanking me for staying on my feet' Erling Haaland continues war of words with Arsenal defender

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Erling Haaland believes Arsenal have him to thank for not getting Gunners defender Gabriel sent off at the Etihad Stadium

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal clash during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on April 19, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Erling Haaland and Gabriel go head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erling Haaland has ignited a fresh psychological war with Arsenal, claiming he could have got Gabriel Magalhães sent off during Sunday's hot-tempered fixture.

Speaking with national newspaper reporters following Manchester City's 2-1 triumph, the Norwegian striker opened up about his rivalry with the Arsenal centre-back.

Erling Haaland: 'My father told me to stay on my feet'