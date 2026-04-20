'Gabriel should be thanking me for staying on my feet' Erling Haaland continues war of words with Arsenal defender

Erling Haaland and Gabriel go head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium

Erling Haaland has ignited a fresh psychological war with Arsenal, claiming he could have got Gabriel Magalhães sent off during Sunday's hot-tempered fixture.

Speaking with national newspaper reporters following Manchester City's 2-1 triumph, the Norwegian striker opened up about his rivalry with the Arsenal centre-back.

Reflecting on a flashpoint during the game which saw the pair go forehead-to-forehead, Haaland revealed that his father Alf-Inge would not have liked to see him go down as a result of Gabriel's headbutt.

Erling Haaland: 'My father told me to stay on my feet'