'Gabriel should be thanking me for staying on my feet' Erling Haaland continues war of words with Arsenal defender
Erling Haaland believes Arsenal have him to thank for not getting Gunners defender Gabriel sent off at the Etihad Stadium
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Erling Haaland has ignited a fresh psychological war with Arsenal, claiming he could have got Gabriel Magalhães sent off during Sunday's hot-tempered fixture.
Speaking with national newspaper reporters following Manchester City's 2-1 triumph, the Norwegian striker opened up about his rivalry with the Arsenal centre-back.
Reflecting on a flashpoint during the game which saw the pair go forehead-to-forehead, Haaland revealed that his father Alf-Inge would not have liked to see him go down as a result of Gabriel's headbutt.