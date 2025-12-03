Manchester United transfer target 'won't sign new contract' in big Old Trafford negotiations boost: report

Manchester United's three centre-back formation could be supplemented with another highly-rated defender next summer.

Ruben Amorim has favoured a setup which employs three central defenders with full-backs pushed slightly higher up the pitch on either side.

While Manchester United's tactics have been criticised, the team appear to have turned a corner in recent weeks - the odd poor result aside.

Manchester United transfer target closer to exit after contract development

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim previously worked with Diomande at Sporting (Image credit: Getty Images)

The team's defensive record isn't exactly spotless but as they sit seventh in the Premier League table, things could be a lot worse.

Nevertheless, a club of Manchester United's stature and resources are always looking to enhance their squad.

According to a report in leading Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Manchester United have effectively been given a green light to advance negotiations with Sporting Clube de Portugal over the future of defender Ousmane Diomande.

Ivorian centre-half Diomande has been linked with a whole host of Premier League clubs but most frequently tipped to sign at Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are both credited with an interest in the 21-year-old but it is difficult to envisage the centre-back turning down a concrete approach from Manchester United, should one materialise.

A Bola report that Diomande is 'resisting' contract renegotiations at the Estadio Jose Alvalade and with only 18 months remaining on his deal, Sporting could be forced into a sale over the next few months, if they are to extract maximum value from one of their premium assets.

Sporting are keen to extend Diomande's stay until 2030, protecting his transfer value in the process, but so far negotiations have stalled.

Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande during this season's Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is alleged there is 'resistance' from the player and his agency, ROOF, who also represent current Premier League stars Kai Havertz, Mohammed Kudus and Harvey Elliott.

A Bola report Diomande's earnings to be approximately €15,000 per week before tax, with Sporting keen to double that figure.

Signing for a Premier League club, however, would likely see Diomande's pay packet increase beyond the £30,000 per week mark.

Crystal Palace reportedly lodged a €55 million (£48m) offer for Diomande over the summer, which is said to have been rejected due to the player's release clause sitting at a reported €80m (£70m).

Manchester United signed Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt for a combined €120m back in 2024.