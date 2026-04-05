‘For me, it wasn’t so much about losing to Real Madrid as it was losing the Champions League final. It’s a scar that stays with you forever’ Atletico Madrid star Saul recounts losing two Champions League finals to rivals Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid lost both the 2014 and 2016 editions to Real Madrid
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Losing a Champions League final is one of the most painful experiences in football.
So, it doesn’t take a genius to work out that losing two is twice as hard, but what’s worse for Atletico Madrid, is both of their unsuccessful final appearances in modern times have come against their most bitter rivals, Real Madrid.
To add the cherry on top, Atleti were the opponents on the pitch as Los Blancos completed La Decima – their tenth European title.
Saul looks back on “cruel” Champions League experience
Saul is a legend for Los Rojiblancos, with league titles, cups and Europa League triumphs to his name, and he has found further success since, through a Copa Libertadores win with Flamengo.
None of that, however, detracts from the pain of those two nights, according to the midfielder.
Saúl didn’t hold back 😳⁰The former Spain international and Atlético Madrid star had plenty to say about Flamengo vs. Real Madrid fans 👀#Brasileirao #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/rjLZ2vZfNbDecember 17, 2025
“It’s a scar that stays with you forever,” he tells FourFourTwo now. “For me, it wasn’t so much about losing to Real Madrid, as it was losing the Champions League final.
“People have asked whether later winning the Copa Libertadores has lifted that weight off my shoulders. There are players who would feel that way, but personally, one thing doesn’t erase the other.”