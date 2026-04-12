‘Difficult to leave Real Madrid? Not so much, actually. If I’d known earlier that this new stage of my life would be so satisfying, I would have retired back in 2018!’ Former Los Blancos star has no regret over hanging up his boots

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Even Real Madrid’s most legendary, longest-serving players enjoy life away from the intense spotlight

Real Madrid players celebrate a goal against APOEL in the Champions League in November 2017.
Playing for Real Madrid brings plenty of pressure (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid is undoubtedly one of the most difficult clubs to play for in world football.

Not only are you up against the best of the best every single day in training, but you’re also at the behest of a demanding and sometimes unforgiving Los Blancos crowd.

No team has won even half as many Champions Leagues as the side from the Spanish capital – with such history comes great responsibility.