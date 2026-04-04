‘We had three things at Real Madrid: luck, humility and hard work. The key was to understand we had to do more than what we’d already done, in order to win’ Marcelo looks back at Los Blancos clinching La Decima in 2014

Features
By Contributions from published

Real Madrid bagged a record 10th Champions League title against bitter rivals Atletico Madrid

24/05/14 UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINALREAL MADRID v ATLETICO MADRID (1-1, 4-1 AET)ESTADIO DA LUZ - LISBONMarcelo celebrates for Real Madrid
A triumphant Marcelo poses with his Champions League medal in 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Almost 12 years ago, Real Madrid clinched La Decima against Atletico Madrid – a record 10th Champions League title.

Incredibly, in those dozen years since, they’ve added another five to their collection, most recently in 2023/24.

Marcelo unpacks the secret to Real Madrid’s Champions League supremacy

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 25: Marcelo (L) of Real Madrid CF poses with the cup after winning the UEFA Champions League Final at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on May 25, 2014 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Evrim Ayd&amp;#305;n/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Real Madrid's team that year will go down in the club's history (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diego Godin opened the scoring for Atleti and, right up until the third minute of stoppage-time, it looked like being the decisive goal in what would have been a first-ever Champions League.

That was, until a last-gasp bullet header from Sergio Ramos sent those dreams crashing to the ground, and the sides into extra-time, where Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo put Atleti’s dream out of its misery.

“It was a night of contrasts,” Marcelo tells FourFourTwo now. “I’d been a starter in the previous few matches and was convinced I’d start, however Carlo Ancelotti opted for Fabio Coentrao.

“It was an enormous disappointment as I felt ready. I wasn’t angry with the coach, but upset not to be in the starting XI. During the warm-up, Isco told me, ‘Relax – we’re going to make history.’