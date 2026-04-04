‘We had three things at Real Madrid: luck, humility and hard work. The key was to understand we had to do more than what we’d already done, in order to win’ Marcelo looks back at Los Blancos clinching La Decima in 2014

Almost 12 years ago, Real Madrid clinched La Decima against Atletico Madrid – a record 10th Champions League title.

Incredibly, in those dozen years since, they’ve added another five to their collection, most recently in 2023/24.

But the significance of the landmark tenth, against their rivals, in a dramatic extra-time victory, is something that has stuck with Los Blancos ever since.

Marcelo unpacks the secret to Real Madrid’s Champions League supremacy

Real Madrid's team that year will go down in the club's history (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diego Godin opened the scoring for Atleti and, right up until the third minute of stoppage-time, it looked like being the decisive goal in what would have been a first-ever Champions League.

That was, until a last-gasp bullet header from Sergio Ramos sent those dreams crashing to the ground, and the sides into extra-time, where Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo put Atleti’s dream out of its misery.

🗣️ "I told myself, 'It can’t end like this.'"2⃣ Sergio Ramos added to his crucial goals against Bayern in the semi-finals, forcing extra time with a last-gasp equaliser in Lisbon against rivals Atlético. 'La Décima' would become reality 🏆@SergioRamos | @realmadriden | #UCL pic.twitter.com/sGC7BMlNgTMarch 24, 2021

“It was a night of contrasts,” Marcelo tells FourFourTwo now. “I’d been a starter in the previous few matches and was convinced I’d start, however Carlo Ancelotti opted for Fabio Coentrao.

“It was an enormous disappointment as I felt ready. I wasn’t angry with the coach, but upset not to be in the starting XI. During the warm-up, Isco told me, ‘Relax – we’re going to make history.’