‘Marcelo Bielsa knocked on my parents’ door at 1am to offer me a trial. The streets were empty except for stray dogs’ The extreme methods used to discover Mauricio Pochettino

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The USA boss was discovered by Bielsa as a 13-year-old in Rosario

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a shock return to Tottenham
Mauricio Pochettino is gearing up for this summer's World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Mauricio Pochettino prepares to lead the United States into a World Cup on home soil, the former Tottenham boss may well want to reflect on the unique career path that has led him to this point.

It’s one that began in a small town in Argentina more than 40 years ago in the middle of the night, thanks to one of the rival coaches at this summer’s World Cup.

At the centre of this story is the famously obsessive and eccentric Marcelo Bielsa, a man whose influence looms large over Pochettino’s career as both a player and a manager.