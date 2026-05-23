How to watch Celtic vs Dunfermline Athletic for FREE: Live stream information for Scottish Cup final this weekend

Celtic beat Hearts on the final day last weekend to steal the SPL title

Here's how to watch Celtic vs Dunfermline today as the newly crowned Scottish champions bid to make it a league and cup double, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on free live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Celtic vs Dunfermline key information • Date: Saturday, May 23 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow • FREE stream: BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer (UK) • TV & Streaming: ESPN Select (USA) • Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

Celtic left it late but somehow pipped Hearts to win the SPL title at Celtic Park last weekend. Daizen Maeda and then Callum Osmand made sure of the win with two late goals, leaving Derek McInnes's side heartbroken.

They now have a Scottish Cup final to look forward to, as Dunfermline stand in their way at Hampden Park. The Pars finished fourth in the Scottish Championship this season and are priced at 12/1 to beat Martin O'Neill's side.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Celtic vs Dunfermline online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Celtic vs Dunfermline for free? Yes, Celtic vs Dunfermline is available to watch for free on the BBC's platforms. You have plenty of options, either on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer or on the BBC Sport website – so take your pick! Abroad for the game? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Celtic vs Dunfermline from anywhere

Away from home for the cup final? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Celtic vs Dunfermline. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

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📺 Stream Celtic vs Dunfermline

Watch Celtic vs Dunfermline in the UK

Celtic vs Dunfermline will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

Kick-off is at 3:00pm on Saturday, and the game takes place at Hampden Park.

Watch the Scottish Cup Final on BBC iPlayer Want to watch uninterrupted coverage of Celtic vs Dunfermline? Log onto BBC Sport's website and create an account for free. Boom, the cup final is yours to enjoy!

Watch Celtic vs Dunfermline in the US

As mentioned above, Celtic vs Dunfermline is being shown live on ESPN Select in the United States.

Details on how you can grab a subscription are listed below.

Watch the Scottish Cup Final on ESPN Select A standalone subscription to ESPN Select costs $12.99 a month or $129.99 a year. The ESPN Unlimited package includes everything ESPN has to offer, while Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN bundles start at $19.99.

Celtic vs Dunfermline: Scottish Cup Final preview

You'd be forgiven for thinking Celtic were going to roll over and let Hearts tickle their belly last weekend, so to speak.

O'Neill's side left it late, with Hearts only needing a draw to win their first SPL crown since 1960.

They looked on course when Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring just before the interval, but the Bhoys hit back by scoring three times to claim a fifth successive title.

All focus now turns to the Scottish Cup Final this weekend, as Celtic take on Championship side Dunfermline as the heavy favourites.

So far, they have beaten Auchinleck Talbot, Dundee, Rangers and St Mirren, with only the Pars now standing in their way.

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What a story it has been for second-tier Dunfermline, who come into this cup final as the heavy underdogs.

Queen of the South, Hibernian, Kelty Hearts, Aberdeen and Falkirk have all fallen to Neil Lennon's side so far.

Lennon is looking to get one over his former employers, with whom he won four Scottish Cup crowns during his successful tenure as boss.

Dunfermline last won the Scottish Cup back in 1968, as they beat Hearts 3-1 at Hampden Park.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Celtic 4-0 Dunfermline

FourFourTwo can see nothing but a Celtic whitewash as they ease to victory to claim a domestic double.