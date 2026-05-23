How to watch the first ever WSL play-off: Live Stream & TV Details as Charlton host Leicester

Watch the first-ever Women's Super League play-off as Charlton host Leicester in a winner-takes-all match.

Women's Super League final day: key information • Date: Saturday, 23 May 2026 • Venue: The Valley, London • Kick-off time: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), ESPN Select (US) • Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

After Leicester finished bottom of the WSL, they have been given a lifeline to remain in the top flight.

With the WSL expanding to 14 teams, a first of its kind play-off between Leicester and Charlton, who finished third in the WSL 2, is taking place at The Valley.

The winner of the one-legged play-off will determine who plays in the top tier next season – FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Charlton v Leicester online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch the WSL play-off from anywhere

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📺 Stream the WSL play-off

How to watch the WSL play-off in the UK

All six matches will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, specifically on the app, and the Main Event and Premier League channels.

Packages start at £35/month for Sky and include loads of WSL action. Alternatively, you can stream through NOW Sports with packages starting at £14.99/day.

Watch the WSL play-off in the US

US fans can watch every game of the WSL final day on ESPN Select. Prices start at just $12.99/month for their base plan.

WSL play-off preview

Leicester City have been given another shot at remaining in the top-flight, despite finishing 12th, eight points adrift of safety.

Meanwhile, in the second tier, Charlton Athletic finished third in the WSL 2 despite leading the title charge for much of the season.

In a one-off play-off, The Valley will host a match that will decide who the 14th place in next season's expanded WSL goes to.